Soccer-Ronaldo provisionally suspended after national team walkout, media reports say

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2026 23:30 IST
Soccer-Ronaldo provisionally suspended after national team walkout, media reports say

Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally ​suspended by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) ​after disciplinary proceedings were opened over ‌the ​forward's departure from the national team camp, Portuguese media reported on Saturday.

The 41-year-old left the squad's base in Copenhagen before Portugal's Nations ‌League match against Denmark last week, after a rift with head coach Jorge Jesus. Ronaldo, an unused substitute against Norway, accused Jesus of twice breaking his word regarding his role in the team.

After Portugal's 2-1 ‌win, Jesus denied he had made any agreement with the player but left the door ‌open for his return. According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, the FPF confirmed that disciplinary proceedings had been opened against Ronaldo.

"Without prejudice to the automatic preventive suspension to which he was subject until the date of initiation, a non-automatic preventive ⁠suspension ​of the player was ⁠determined, and the proceedings were given urgent status," the federation was quoted as saying. FPF president Pedro Proenca said everyone within ⁠the federation wanted Ronaldo to return to the national team once the matter was resolved.

"The Portuguese Football Federation ​and its president, in this spirit of tranquility, speaking with all parties, who have ⁠already publicly demonstrated their desire to have the captain back with us, there is an expressed wish from everyone," he ⁠was ​quoted as saying by A Bola. "This includes the federation, the FPF president, the national team coach, the captain and the players."

Regarding Ronaldo's disciplinary process, Proenca added: "That will depend solely on the ⁠Disciplinary Committee, which is an autonomous body, and it will do its job." Ronaldo apologised on Tuesday ⁠for failing to acknowledge ⁠supporters after the Norway game and for leaving his teammates, adding that he would remain available for selection after serving any punishment arising from ‌the incident.

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