Man dies after entering tiger enclosure at British zoo
British police said a man died on Saturday after he entered a tiger enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park and was attacked.
South Yorkshire Police said officers had been called to the zoo following reports a man had entered the enclosure, adding that there was no wider risk to the public. "The man's family is aware and is being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time," the police said in a statement.
Yorkshire Wildlife Park said it had closed after a "serious incident" involving the tiger enclosure and was working with authorities to ascertain what had happened. The zoo will remain closed until Sunday, it added. "The safety and wellbeing of our visitors, staff and animals remain our highest priority," it said in a statement on its website.