Man dies after entering tiger enclosure at British zoo

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 10-10-2026 23:38 IST
Man dies after entering tiger enclosure at British zoo

‌British police ​said a man died on Saturday after he entered a ‌tiger enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park and was attacked.

South Yorkshire Police said officers had been called ‌to the zoo following reports a man had ‌entered the enclosure, adding that there was no wider risk to the public. "The man's family is aware and ⁠is ​being supported ⁠by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this distressing ⁠time," the police said in a statement.

Yorkshire Wildlife ​Park said it had closed after a "serious incident" involving ⁠the tiger enclosure and was working with authorities to ascertain ⁠what ​had happened. The zoo will remain closed until Sunday, it added. "The safety and wellbeing ⁠of our visitors, staff and animals remain our highest priority," ⁠it ⁠said in a statement on its website.

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