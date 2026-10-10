Man dies after entering tiger enclosure at British zoo

‌British police ​said a man died on Saturday after he entered a ‌tiger enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park and was attacked.

South Yorkshire Police said officers had been called ‌to the zoo following reports a man had ‌entered the enclosure, adding that there was no wider risk to the public. "The man's family is aware and ⁠is ​being supported ⁠by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this distressing ⁠time," the police said in a statement.

Yorkshire Wildlife ​Park said it had closed after a "serious incident" involving ⁠the tiger enclosure and was working with authorities to ascertain ⁠what ​had happened. The zoo will remain closed until Sunday, it added. "The safety and wellbeing ⁠of our visitors, staff and animals remain our highest priority," ⁠it ⁠said in a statement on its website.