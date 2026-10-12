Syria issues first letter of credit for Saudi Aramco petroleum deal

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 01:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 01:28 IST
Syria issues first letter of credit for Saudi Aramco petroleum deal

Syria's ​central bank ​said on ‌Sunday it had ​issued its first letter of ‌credit in 14 years to facilitate a petroleum products supply deal between ‌the Syrian Petroleum Company and Saudi ‌Aramco. The bank said the transaction was arranged in coordination with a major ⁠US ​bank, ⁠which it did not name, opening ⁠a channel to finance oil imports and ​settle payments through the formal banking ⁠system.

The move marks a step toward ⁠restoring ​Syria's access to international banking channels following the removal ⁠of US sanctions and its designation as ⁠a ⁠state sponsor of terrorism.

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