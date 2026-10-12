Syria issues first letter of credit for Saudi Aramco petroleum deal
Syria's central bank said on Sunday it had issued its first letter of credit in 14 years to facilitate a petroleum products supply deal between the Syrian Petroleum Company and Saudi Aramco. The bank said the transaction was arranged in coordination with a major US bank, which it did not name, opening a channel to finance oil imports and settle payments through the formal banking system.
The move marks a step toward restoring Syria's access to international banking channels following the removal of US sanctions and its designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.