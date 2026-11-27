A powerful storm disrupted the Thanksgiving holiday ​along much of the US East ‌Coast ​on Thursday, knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of users as wind gusts of up to 70 mph (112 kph) toppled trees and power lines.

Storms contributed to ‌flight delays, with FlightAware reporting a total of 417 US-related cancellations on Thursday and some 1,800 delayed by Thursday afternoon. Major airports in the Washington and New York City areas were among the hardest hit. Heavy rains flooded coastal areas, while ‌utilities warned that rain-soaked ground and strong winds could increase the risk of falling trees and power outages.

More ‌than 836,000 US utility customers had no power as of 4:06 p.m. ET (2106 GMT), including more than 174,000 in Virginia, 172,000 in Maryland and almost 170,000 in Pennsylvania, according to poweroutage.us. Its data also showed more than 117,000 outages in Missouri, over 91,000 in New Jersey, ⁠more than ​20,000 in Delaware and ⁠nearly 16,000 in North Carolina. Utilities and state officials had warned the combination of strong onshore winds and rain could cause widespread power disruptions.

Wind gusts ⁠of 50 to 70 mph were reported or forecast across parts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and coastal ​New England, according to the US National Weather Service. It said conditions would gradually improve across the Mid-Atlantic overnight ⁠as the heaviest rain and strongest winds moved into New England, although blustery conditions with gusts of 25-35 mph were expected across parts ⁠of ​the East Coast on Friday.

New York City Emergency Management reported winds intensified on Thursday afternoon, reaching 56 mph (90 kph) at LaGuardia Airport. The NWS said strong onshore winds associated with the storm, combined with king tides, were causing ⁠coastal flooding in low-lying communities along portions of the East Coast.

The threat of storms had already led officials ⁠to postpone Thursday's 100th edition ⁠of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, marking the first time the event has been rescheduled due to severe weather.