German labour minister to leave post after stepdaughter's death

Baerbel Bas, ​Germany's labour minister ‌and co-head ​of the centre-left SPD party, will step down from both ‌roles, she said in a statement on Monday.

"After my stepdaughter's death, I realized that I ‌need time to come to terms with my ‌grief," Bas said in a statement. The minister, whose portfolio includes large parts of Germany's welfare system, also cited ⁠intensified "public attacks" ​against her, ⁠including from the ranks of the SPD's conservative coalition partners.

Vice ⁠Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, who ​is the SPD's co-head with Bas, said in a ⁠statement: "The attacks against her during the past days of ⁠her ​mourning were inappropriate. That is unacceptable." It was not immediately clear who could follow Bas ⁠in her party and government offices. She said she ⁠would ⁠retain her mandate as a member of parliament.