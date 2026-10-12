British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Monday he ​would press to secure a deal to improve trade ‌relations ​with the EU at a summit next month and called on parliament to back him in building closer ties with the bloc over the longer term. Marking the return of parliament after recess, Burnham, ‌who campaigned for Britain to stay in the EU in a 2016 referendum, confirmed a UK-EU summit would take place on November 20 after it was postponed when his predecessor Keir Starmer resigned.

Burnham said he hoped to advance a deal on aligning food standards, linking respective emissions trading systems, and enabling ‌more young people to live, work and study abroad, saying those would all help improve economic growth. But it was his vision for ‌closer longer-term ties with the EU that caused some consternation in parliament, when he repeated his determination for Britain to consider options for its relationship.

AIMING FOR LONGER-TERM CLOSER TIES "It is in Britain's interests to secure a deal along these lines ... I believe our chances of doing so will be enhanced by being open to a discussion about our relationship ⁠with the ​EU in the longer term," he ⁠told parliament.

"If we are serious about promoting growth, controlling immigration, upholding our values and security, it is a conversation we must have. Sticking with the status quo is not good ⁠enough for Britain." While Starmer had steered clear of restarting a divisive debate, Burnham is making the case that Britain has not benefited from quitting the EU and ​should again take a "calm, clear-eyed look" at ties.

His words echoed a debate that has divided Britain since the 2016 referendum, when those ⁠voting to leave won with 52% versus 48% of the vote. Kemi Badenoch, leader of the main opposition Conservatives, said it was "lazy thinking" to think rejoining the EU would solve Britain's ⁠problems, ​while Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said Britain should return to being a full member of the EU.

Burnham again repeated that any decision would be taken by the British public, who, at some point in the future, would consider options for a future relationship. Burnham cited ⁠opinion polls suggesting that since Brexit, public opinion has shifted in favour of rejoining the bloc.

However, support often drops when people are asked ⁠about contributing to EU budgets and adopting ⁠the euro. "I am clear that public opinion currently supports a pragmatic approach like the one I am suggesting," he said. "This is the leadership we need to draw a line on a decade of drift and division ‌and take the ‌country forward."