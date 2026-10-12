Musk has spent $366 million to help Republicans retain control of Congress

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 21:36 IST
Musk has spent $366 million to help Republicans retain control of Congress

Elon Musk has spent roughly $366 million ​on the 2026 midterm elections so far, $276 ​million just since July, trying to help ‌Republicans ​retain control of Congress, even as Democrats' chances of retaking the US House and Senate have improved.

Musk's largess, which was reported earlier by the New York Times, makes ‌the world's richest person likely the single-biggest political donor in this year's races, according to campaign finance records. There is a lot at stake for Musk with House Democrats calling for investigations into his government contracts as CEO of aerospace company ‌SpaceX as well as his work running the Department of Government Efficiency under President Donald Trump.

Here's a breakdown of ‌his political spending, which was confirmed by a spokesman for his super PAC America PAC.

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