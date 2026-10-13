Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 13:27 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary ​of current sports ​news briefs.

Golf-European Tour ‌will not ​allow membership to LIV players in 2027

Players who ‌sign up for LIV Golf next season will not be allowed to become members of the ‌European Tour, DP World Tour Chief Executive ‌Officer Guy Kinnings told the BBC on Monday. Kinnings said that players must now make a choice.

Tennis-Bergs ⁠stuns ​Alcaraz in ⁠Shanghai as Zverev claims year-end top ranking

Seven-times Grand Slam ⁠champion Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock 7-5 7-6(4) ​defeat by unseeded Belgian Zizou Bergs in ⁠the Shanghai Masters round of 32 on Monday, a ⁠result ​that also confirmed Alexander Zverev as the ATP's year-end world number one. Fresh from defending ⁠his Japan Open title and building momentum after a ⁠wrist ⁠injury that sidelined him for nearly five months, Alcaraz never found ‌his ‌rhythm in a scrappy ​two-hour, two-minute contest.

TRENDING

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Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

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2
Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infections
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Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infec...

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3
One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

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4
US judge orders halt to taxpayer-funded ads featuring Trump

US judge orders halt to taxpayer-funded ads featuring Trump

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