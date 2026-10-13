Dutch agency sees no reason to assume European food sector cyber incidents connected

The ​Dutch ‌National Cyber Security ​Centre said on ‌Tuesday there was no reason to believe that a ‌recent cyber incident targeting ‌Dutch supermarkets was linked to similar incidents in ⁠other ​countries.

"Several ⁠cyber incidents are currently affecting ⁠the European food sector. ​The National Cyber Security ⁠Centre (NCSC) currently sees no reason ⁠to ​believe that these incidents are connected," the ⁠NCSC said in a ⁠statement.