Soccer-Netflix secures rights to air 2030 World Cup in Spain, Andorra

Netflix said on ​Tuesday it had secured the rights ​to broadcast the 2030 World ‌Cup ​in Spain, which is co-hosting the tournament, and Andorra. It would be Netflix's first broadcast of a major men's international ‌tournament in Spain, the company said. The 2026 World Cup was aired there by national channel TVE.

California-based Netflix did not disclose financial terms. Under the deal, one game per matchday ‌will be free to watch in Spain. Netflix will also offer a national ‌free-to-air channel which will broadcast a package of matches that includes all of Spain's games, both semi-finals and the final.

Netflix did not name the channel. TVE declined to comment on whether it would be ⁠interested in ​purchasing a package ⁠of matches.

Spain, which won the World Cup in North America this year, will co-host the 2030 edition ⁠with Portugal and Morocco, although Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay will stage inaugural matches marking the ​tournament's 100th anniversary. Uruguay hosted the first World Cup in 1930.

Spain's state-owned television network ⁠TVE broadcast the Spanish national team's matches during this year's tournament, while private platform DAZN, which distributed ⁠Mediapro's ​pay-TV World Cup channel, showed all 104 games. Netflix holds the rights in the US and Canada for the 2027 Women's World Cup being hosted by Brazil ⁠and the 2031 edition being staged jointly by Costa Rica, Jamaica, Mexico and the US.

The ⁠deal in Spain ⁠is more evidence of Netflix's push into the sports broadcasting world, with NFL, MLB, WWE, boxing and MMA all appearing on ‌the streaming ‌platform.