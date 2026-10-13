Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Roche strikes obesity drug licensing deal worth up to $1.16 billion with Chinese Rona Therapeutics

Swiss drugmaker Roche entered a licensing agreement worth up to $1.16 billion with Rona Therapeutics for its ​investigational obesity drug candidate, the Chinese biotech firm said on Tuesday. Roche has been racing to break into the obesity drug market dominated by Eli Lilly ​and Novo Nordisk.

Bristol Myers' lung disease drug succeeds at lower dose in late-stage trial

Bristol Myers Squibb said ‌on Monday ​a lower dose of its experimental drug slowed the progression of a serious lung-scarring disease, putting it on track to be a first-of-its-kind treatment if approved. The late-stage trial enrolled 1,255 patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and tested two oral doses of admilparant, which targets a pathway involved in lung scarring by blocking the LPA1 protein receptor.

Pope Leo says he will undergo surgery for small growth on lung

Pope Leo said on Sunday that doctors had detected a small growth on his lung during a recent health ‌check and he would be undergoing surgery this week to remove it, in the first health scare of the 71-year-old pontiff's tenure. Leo told pilgrims in St. Peter's Square for his weekly Sunday prayer that the growth, a small nodule, was "well-contained" and had been spotted early.

J&J beats earnings estimates, eyes hip-knee unit spinoff by mid-2027

Johnson & Johnson reported a slightly higher-than-expected profit on Tuesday driven by strong sales of immune disease treatment Tremfya, and said it plans to spin off its hips and knees business next year. The company had late last year said it intended to separate its orthopedics unit, DePuy Synthes, into a standalone company, marking its second major spinoff as it sharpens focus on higher-growth healthcare segments.

Pope Leo leaves Vatican for ‌hospital ahead of surgery on lung nodule

Pope Leo left the Vatican on Tuesday in a convoy of vehicles ahead of his expected admission to Rome's Gemelli hospital for surgery to remove a small growth found on one of his lungs, the first major health issue of his 17-month tenure. Leo, 71, said on Sunday ‌that the growth, a small nodule, had been found on a recent check-up, was "well-contained" and had been spotted early.

Steris doubles down on healthcare consumables with $2.1 billion Xodus buy

Medical equipment maker Steris will buy privately held Xodus Medical for $2.1 billion, adding surgical products designed to improve safety for patients and operating-room staff to its healthcare consumables business. The acquisition strengthens Steris' push into hospitals and laboratories, where its sterilization and consumables business is already seeing sustained demand.

WHO unsure what caused pneumonia that killed plague-lab worker in Russia

The World Health Organization said on Saturday that it still does not know what caused the pneumonia that killed a Russian lab worker at an anti-plague research center in Siberia this month, and that no case of plague had been registered. The WHO said the Russian state regulator reported that tests of the lab worker and those who came in ⁠contact with her were ​negative for the high-threat pathogens tested, that her contacts still showed no symptoms, and that no ⁠further linked cases of severe pneumonia had been identified.

Bristol Myers radiopharma cancer drug slows rare tumor progression in study

Bristol Myers Squibb said on Monday its experimental radiopharmaceutical cancer therapy significantly delayed disease progression in patients with rare, advanced gastrointestinal and pancreatic tumors that had progressed after earlier treatment. Shares of the drugmaker were up nearly 2%.

US DEA proposes strictest drug controls on kratom-linked products exceeding certain thresholds

The US Drug ⁠Enforcement Administration has proposed emergency restrictions placing some products with synthetic opioid-like compounds derived from kratom under the strictest category of federal drug control, if they exceed certain concentrations. The DEA issued two notices of intent on Friday, based on recommendations from the US Department of Health and Human Services, to distinguish products containing trace amounts of the substances from intentionally enhanced or concentrated formulations.

Soccer-Egg-freezing policies progressive but ​player choice crucial, FIFPRO's Culvin says

Moves by Chelsea and the Spanish football federation to offer egg freezing to players are "incredibly progressive", but safeguards are crucial to ensure women do not feel pressured to delay motherhood, FIFPRO's Alex Culvin said. Chelsea became in August the first Women's Super League club to fund ⁠egg freezing and other fertility treatment for players, while Spain's football federation (RFEF) announced an agreement last month giving eligible national team players access to treatments including egg freezing and IVF.

Congo's Ebola infections surpass 9,000, government report shows

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen above 9,000, government data showed on Tuesday, as responders struggle to slow transmission in multiple hotspots. The latest situation report from Congo's public health institute put the ⁠number ​of cases at 9,066 and deaths at 4,381.

UnitedHealth raises profit forecast again as turnaround efforts gather pace

UnitedHealth Group on Tuesday raised its 2026 profit forecast for the third time this year on tightened medical cost spending in its health insurance business and improved margins in its Optum clinical care and health technology units. The company has been on a turnaround for the past two years after it suffered one of the biggest cyber attacks on the industry, missed financial targets and was forced to withdraw its outlook. It was also rattled by the killing of a top executive outside the company's investor day in New York nearly two years ago.

Pennsylvania coroner reports measles ⁠death, toll rises to six

Pennsylvania's Franklin County coroner on Monday reported a measles-associated death in a 39-year-old woman with several health conditions, the state's sixth death linked to the disease. In a statement posted on Facebook, the coroner said the death, investigated on Saturday, met the Pennsylvania Department of Health's definition of a measles-associated death.

Bausch + Lomb ⁠CEO Saunders departs, Chairman Appio named interim chief

Bausch + Lomb said on Monday that CEO Brent ⁠Saunders will leave the eye-care company by mutual agreement with its board, sending its US-listed shares down more than 7%. The company did not disclose a reason for Saunders' departure and did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Syndax says mid-stage trial of lung disease treatment fails main goal, ends development

Syndax Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it will stop developing a treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung-scarring disease, after a mid-stage trial failed to meet its main goal. Shares of the cancer therapy ‌maker fell about 17% in extended trading.

Agilent to buy pathology software ‌maker Proscia for $240 million

Agilent Technologies said on Tuesday it would acquire pathology software maker Proscia for $240 million in cash, plus up to $30 million tied to future performance targets, as ​the laboratory equipment maker expands its push into AI-enabled diagnostics. Here are some more details: