US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens lower after bank earnings; chips weigh

The ​S&P ​500 and ‌the Nasdaq ​opened lower on Tuesday as ‌chip stocks came under selling pressure again, while investors assessed ‌a mixed set of ‌quarterly results, including reports from big US banks.

The Dow ⁠Jones ​Industrial ⁠Average rose 242.4 points, or 0.47%, ⁠at the open to 52,092.99. ​The S&P 500 fell ⁠12 points, or 0.15%, at the ⁠open ​to 7,795.27 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped ⁠107.2 points, or 0.39%, to ⁠27,138.729 at ⁠the opening bell.