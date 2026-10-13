US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens lower after bank earnings; chips weigh
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday as chip stocks came under selling pressure again, while investors assessed a mixed set of quarterly results, including reports from big US banks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 242.4 points, or 0.47%, at the open to 52,092.99. The S&P 500 fell 12 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 7,795.27 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.2 points, or 0.39%, to 27,138.729 at the opening bell.