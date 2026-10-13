Russia says it hit ships delivering military cargo to Ukraine's Mykolaiv

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 20:28 IST
Russia says it hit ships delivering military cargo to Ukraine's Mykolaiv

​Russian forces hit two ​ships delivering military and dual-use ‌cargo to ​Ukraine's port city of Mykolaiv, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday, without mentioning any energy ‌facilities following US President Donald Trump's announcement on Sunday of an energy ceasefire.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Following are the targets in ‌Ukraine which Russia struck overnight and during the day on Tuesday, ‌according to Russian defence ministry:

In Kyiv and Kyiv region: In the Mykolaiv ⁠region:

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