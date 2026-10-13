Trump says Yemen's Houthis are 'behaving very badly'

​US President ​Donald Trump on Tuesday ‌said Houthi ​militants who control vast swaths of Yemen were "behaving very ‌badly" as consequences of the US-Iran war spill into the broader Middle East.

The Iran-backed Houthis have ‌been battling the Saudi-backed Yemeni government in a ‌civil war since 2014, but the conflict has intensified since the US began its eight-month war on ⁠Iran. The ​group ⁠has recently escalated attacks on commercial shipping in the Red ⁠Sea and the vital Bab al-Mandab Strait. The ​Houthis launched attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid ⁠International Airport in recent days, killing 13 people, wounding more ⁠than ​300, and closing the skies above the Saudi capital. Trump told reporters that he "might" ⁠ask Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to intervene and support ⁠Saudi ⁠interests.

"President Erdogan, I think, would do as I ask," Trump said.