Trump says Yemen's Houthis are 'behaving very badly'

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 21:21 IST
Trump says Yemen's Houthis are 'behaving very badly'

​US President ​Donald Trump on Tuesday ‌said Houthi ​militants who control vast swaths of Yemen were "behaving very ‌badly" as consequences of the US-Iran war spill into the broader Middle East.

The Iran-backed Houthis have ‌been battling the Saudi-backed Yemeni government in a ‌civil war since 2014, but the conflict has intensified since the US began its eight-month war on ⁠Iran. The ​group ⁠has recently escalated attacks on commercial shipping in the Red ⁠Sea and the vital Bab al-Mandab Strait. The ​Houthis launched attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid ⁠International Airport in recent days, killing 13 people, wounding more ⁠than ​300, and closing the skies above the Saudi capital. Trump told reporters that he "might" ⁠ask Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to intervene and support ⁠Saudi ⁠interests.

"President Erdogan, I think, would do as I ask," Trump said.

TRENDING

1
The Dark Side of Digital Finance: Why Rural Progress in One Region May Come at Another's Expense
Blog

The Dark Side of Digital Finance: Why Rural Progress in One Region May Come ...

Global
2
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
3
Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infections
Blog

Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infec...

Global
4
Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use by Half
Blog

Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

Life After Displacement: Syrian Refugees Face Unequal Well-Being in Spain and Jordan

Protecting Community Risk Pools Could Bridge a Major Gap in Climate Adaptation Finance

Rising Heat Threatens Food Production as Smarter Farming Offers a Path to Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026