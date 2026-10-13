Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah reopens Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary to meet tourist footfall

Jayanta Mallabaruah, the Minister of Environment and Forest in Assam, has reopened Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary for the 2026–27 tourism season. The move to reopen Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary comes amid the Navaratri festival and increasing tourist footfall in Guwahati.

While talking to ANI, Assam Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said that Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary have been reopened with new Gypsy vehichles to meet the "increasing tourist demand." He said, "We are inaugurating Pobitora today; there was a demand to open it before the Puja season, especially since tourist numbers have been rising annually. We have introduced new Gypsy vehicles this year to meet the increasing tourist demand. Most importantly, elephant safaris are set to begin in November."

"Manas National Park reopened on October 2, Kaziranga National Park on October 3, and today—October 13—we have opened Pobitora. Thus, the three primary destinations for wildlife tourism in the region are now fully open, which is particularly significant given the influx of visitors during the Puja season," added Jayanta. The Environment and Forest Minister of Assam also highlighted the success of rhino conservation in Assam, citing Pobitora’s high rhino density of 16 rhinos per square kilometre and the significant recovery of the rhino population in Manas.

"Pabitora is an excellent spot with a very good rhino density—there are 16 rhinos per square kilometre here. There was a time when the rhino population in Manas was virtually non-existent, but we have successfully increased their numbers significantly. You are well aware of the situation in Assam 10–12 years ago, when rhino poaching was a daily occurrence. Today, however, we have reached a state of zero rhino poaching. I extend my gratitude to our department and the local community for working together to protect Assam and its rhinos," added Jayanta. According to the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary website, this wildlife sanctuary is known for holding the highest density of Greater One Horned Rhinoceros in India.

The Sanctuary consists of the Rajamayong Reserve Forest and Pobitora Reserve Forest. The Rajamayong hills harbour several species, including Leopard, Capped Langur, Porcupine, Pangolin, etc. Pobitora also holds the distinction of being the source population of the Indian Rhinoceros Vision, 2020 (IRV), Eight Rhinos were translocated from Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and introduced into Manas National Park, added the website. (ANI)