US Senate report says spending on consultants for internet subsidy program tops $200 million annually

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2026 21:21 IST
US Senate report says spending on consultants for internet subsidy program tops $200 million annually

​A US ​Senate committee report ‌released on ​Tuesday said consultants who ‌assist schools and libraries in winning funding from a $3 billion annual internet subsidy ‌program receive between $200 million ‌and $400 million annually. Senate Commerce Committee chair Ted Cruz said consultants help the ⁠applicants ​for ⁠the Federal Communications Commission E-Rate program "comply with ⁠a Byzantine process that has ​become a costly feature of the ⁠program."

He added that the high ⁠fees ​should "prompt greater scrutiny of how E-Rate funds move, who ⁠benefits and whether the program's current ⁠structure ⁠delivers value to schools, libraries and taxpayers."

TRENDING

1
The Dark Side of Digital Finance: Why Rural Progress in One Region May Come at Another's Expense
Blog

The Dark Side of Digital Finance: Why Rural Progress in One Region May Come ...

Global
2
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
3
Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infections
Blog

Emergency Care Policy Priority: Korea’s Mortality Gaps Point to Severe Infec...

Global
4
Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use by Half
Blog

Sunflower Leads Energy Gains: No-Till Farming and GPS Guidance Cut Fuel Use ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

Life After Displacement: Syrian Refugees Face Unequal Well-Being in Spain and Jordan

Protecting Community Risk Pools Could Bridge a Major Gap in Climate Adaptation Finance

Rising Heat Threatens Food Production as Smarter Farming Offers a Path to Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026