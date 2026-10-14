2027 is 75th anniversary year of diplomatic relation between India and Japan

CASIO is the Japanese global company to provide advanced calculator, global branded watch “G-Shock” and music instrument. Now CASIO is focusing on big Indian market. Its first step was forwarded in 1996. To launch to “Mathematic leading country”, CASIO focused on advanced calculator.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 10:06 IST
2027 is 75th anniversary year of diplomatic relation between India and Japan
CASIO is the Japanese global company to provide advanced calculator, global branded watch “G-Shock” and music instrument (Photo/CASIO). Image Credit: ANI

CASIO is the Japanese global company to provide advanced calculator, global branded watch “G-Shock” and music instrument. Now CASIO is focusing on big Indian market. Its first step was forwarded in 1996. To launch to “Mathematic leading country”, CASIO focused on advanced calculator. Takuto Kimura Managing Director Casio India looks back.

“30 years ago, CASIO calculator was highly evaluated in Mathematic leading country. We got the fame it is relief and trustful. Based on this fame CASIO developed 85 sales shops for G SHOCK. India is not only sales market but also most important base for CASIO group. G SHOCK has gotten big sympathy from young people through G SHOCK ambassador and digital marketing. In main area of Mumbai, CASIO set flagship shop as an information dispatching place and G SHOCK trial place. In August fan meeting was held in Mumbai G SHOCK shop. Its prosperity guaranteed brand base of G SHOCK. To accelerate promotion CASIO nominated 2 famous persons ambassadors. Shubman Gill cricket player and Vicky Kaushal Bollywood actor. Getting popularity CASIO prospects in 2030 85 shops will increase to more than double, sales amount will increase to double.” Global strategy of CASIO is fitting to market characteristic and trend to increase sympathizers. Takuto Kimura Managing Director, Casio India prospects ”Fundamentally Indian people has the habit to wear watch to check the time. Along with economic growing, busy person will need more. Wearing watch is the self-expression and one of lifestyles. Indian Government promotes the importance of mental calculation and logical thinking and emotional education in Government’s regulation. CASIO catches up and get close to its concept.”

CASO’s production policy has been “challenge” since producing first calculation and first digital watch. Accompany with globalization CASIO obtained fitting ability to each market catching its trend and passage. It will bring more sympathizers to CASIO India and Global. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Dolan 

ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Do...

Global
2
Pope Leo to enter hospital on Tuesday for surgery on lung nodule

Pope Leo to enter hospital on Tuesday for surgery on lung nodule

Global
3
WRAPUP 4-Kyiv says Russia hits energy targets despite Trump ceasefire announcement

WRAPUP 4-Kyiv says Russia hits energy targets despite Trump ceasefire announ...

Global
4
Qatar Airways suspends Riyadh, Dammam flights as airport attacks disrupt air travel

Qatar Airways suspends Riyadh, Dammam flights as airport attacks disrupt air...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Protecting Health, Saving Billions: OECD Makes the Economic Case for Safer Chemical Policies

Plastic Waste Crisis: OECD Warns of Growing Exports from Rich Nations to Southeast Asian Countries

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

Life After Displacement: Syrian Refugees Face Unequal Well-Being in Spain and Jordan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026