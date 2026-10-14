UK media regulator says concerns persist over X's handling of illegal content

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 14:59 IST
UK media regulator says concerns persist over X's handling of illegal content

​Britain's media regulator Ofcom said ‌on Wednesday ​it remained concerned about Elon Musk-owned X's handling of illegal hate and terror content and was assessing whether ‌the platform breached online safety laws, despite improvements in response times.

X's first quarterly report to Ofcom showed it had met commitments to review suspected illegal hate and ‌terror content within agreed timeframes, with response times improving compared with evidence examined earlier ‌this year. However, the regulator said it had "ongoing concerns" about the effectiveness of X's efforts to remove illegal hate and terror content and had received mixed reports over the company's engagement with third-party ⁠experts.

The ​regulator also said ⁠that SpaceXAI, formerly xAI, had introduced further restrictions to its standalone Grok AI chatbot service, including measures ⁠preventing UK-based users from viewing, generating or sharing pornographic content and barring companion chatbots such ​as "Ani" from engaging in sexually explicit conversations. Ofcom opened its investigation in January ⁠after reports that Grok was being used to create and share sexualised images that could amount to ⁠illegal ​content. Reuters had found Grok was still generating sexualised images of people when prompted, even where users explicitly said the subjects had not consented.

The regulator ⁠said it would now determine whether X had complied with its legal duties ⁠to protect people ⁠in Britain from illegal content. X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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