Poland's Sikorski asks 'big man' Musk if he is playing politics with Starlink in Ukraine

Poland's foreign minister asked ​Elon Musk if he ​was "playing politics" with ‌Starlink in Ukraine ​on Wednesday, after Kyiv said Space X had introduced a limit on some ‌services, disrupting combat drone missions. Poland has said that it pays for Kyiv's Starlink subscription, which is vital for guiding longer-range drone strikes in ‌occupied southern and eastern Ukraine that have wreaked havoc on ‌Russian logistics.

"Hey, @elonmusk, big man, are you playing politics with your products again?" Sikorski wrote in a post on X. "As your European customers, we are ⁠watching ​you." There was ⁠no immediate response to the post from Musk.

The "big man" jibe referred back ⁠to an extraordinarily public dispute on social media between Sikorski, Musk ​and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in 2025, when ⁠the Tesla and Space X boss told Sikorski to "Be quiet, small man." That ⁠clash ​broke out when Musk said that Ukraine's "entire front line would collapse if I turned it (Starlink) off".

He later said ⁠that "no matter how much I disagree with the Ukraine policy, Starlink will ⁠never ⁠turn off its terminals ... We would never do such a thing or use it as a ‌bargaining ‌chip."