Several members of Nigel Farage's Reform UK Party, including ​elected local-level politicians, have been filmed making racist, ​sexual and violent remarks by undercover reporters ‌for an ​upcoming TV documentary. Farage's party has in recent months slipped from first place in opinion polls after allegations about its finances, and as the governing Labour ‌Party's popularity has rebounded under new their new leader, Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

The footage from the ITV documentary "Undercover: A Year In Reform" showed one man calling Asian homeowners "parasites" and expressing anti-Muslim views while campaigning for Reform in local elections ‌earlier this year. He was subsequently elected. ITV released extracts of its findings before the full documentary airs ‌on October 18.

Other covertly filmed footage included one candidate in those elections discussing burying pork chops in the ground as a possible way to stop a new mosque being built. Another candidate repeatedly used a derogatory term for people from Pakistan and made explicit ⁠sexual comments ​about a fellow Reform member.

Both ⁠were later elected. A fourth person, also a Reform councillor, was shown saying he wanted to "take out" illegal migrants entering Britain. Another councillor told ⁠an undercover reporter he was "so, so far-right, it's unbelievable" and wanted to train young men in military tactics to round ​up immigrants.

Reform said in response to the footage: "Where members, activists and councillors have clearly behaved inappropriately, investigations ⁠have commenced. In some cases, there have been suspensions and due process must be followed.

"Reform UK has improved and prioritised its vetting procedures, but ⁠from ​time to time, a handful of individuals who do not share our values will initially make it through vetting." Polls show Reform, an anti-immigrant party which was set up by Farage and was formerly known ⁠as the Brexit Party, has slipped back into second place behind Labour ahead of an election due in 2029.

Police ⁠are investigating Reform for ⁠several potential offences under laws governing donations to political parties, and said in September they would also look into allegations that officials planned to break electoral law on ‌foreign funding. The party ‌denies any wrongdoing over its finances.