China warned on Sunday that "reunification" cannot be stopped, responding to Taiwan's local elections where the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) doubled the number of cities and counties it controls, though it lost the Taipei mayoral vote.

China views ‌democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's territorial claims. China's Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement that it "noted" the election result, adding that "mainstream public opinion" in Taiwan wanted peace, development, exchanges and cooperation.

"No matter how Taiwan's political landscape changes, it cannot alter ‌the direction and trend of cross-Strait relations moving forward, and it cannot stop the historical trend that the motherland must and will inevitably be reunified," it said. The ‌government will continue to "firmly crack down on Taiwan independence separatist forces and oppose external interference" and "advance the great cause of national reunification," it said.

There was no immediate response from Taiwan's government. China refuses to speak with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, saying he is a "separatist". Lai, who is also DPP chairman, says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

The China issue did not feature prominently during the election campaign, with a focus on ⁠domestic issues ​such as water safety and school meals. But in ⁠the run-up to the vote China relentlessly attacked the DPP's Taipei candidate Puma Shen, whom Beijing has sanctioned, also for "separatism".

China also sent dozens of warplanes and warships into the skies and waters around Taiwan on ⁠Friday. LOOKING AHEAD TO 2028'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Attention now turns to Taiwan's next presidential election in early 2028. While Lai will almost certainly seek his second and constitutionally limited last term, the candidate for the ​main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT), which traditionally favours close ties with Beijing, is unclear.

KMT Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun, who met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in April, ⁠told reporters late Saturday there was a lot of work ahead, including for the 2028 vote, though she offered no clues about the KMT candidate. "We must immediately begin all of our work and preparations," she said.

The ⁠KMT's ​Chiang Wan-an, who won re-election convincingly as Taipei mayor, is widely considered a possible future presidential contender. On Saturday, he gave no indication he was interested in standing for president, saying he was looking forward to serving as mayor for the coming four years. The KMT also suffered a big setback in losing control of the central ⁠city of Taichung, the DPP's biggest scalp of the night.

Although the academic-turned-lawmaker Shen, who is an expert in Chinese disinformation, lost in KMT stronghold Taipei, he managed to ⁠raise his profile by attracting an unexpectedly ⁠high amount of voter attention all over Taiwan, not just in the capital. That could set him up as one of the next generation of DPP leaders.

"For the DPP, they gained promising new stock by fielding Puma Shen to fight an impossible battle, but he ‌lost beautifully," said Charles Lo, ‌a professor at the Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology.