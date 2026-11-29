Cricket-India bowled out for 246 in reply to New Zealand's first innings 356 in second test
India were bowled out for 246 before tea on day three of the second test in Christchurch on Sunday in reply to New Zealand's first innings 356.
India were bowled out for 246 before tea on day three of the second test in Christchurch on Sunday in reply to New Zealand's first innings 356.
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