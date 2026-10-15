US floats unfreezing some Russian assets to restart Ukraine peace talks, FT reports

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 04:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 04:50 IST
US floats unfreezing some Russian assets to restart Ukraine peace talks, FT reports

The ​United ​States has ‌proposed that European ​countries unfreeze some Russian ‌sovereign assets immobilised after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and transfer ‌them to a vehicle overseen ‌by Washington in an attempt to revive peace talks, the ⁠Financial ​Times ⁠reported on Wednesday, citing people briefed ⁠on the matter. European delegates rebuffed ​the plan, which was ⁠pitched by US special envoy Steve ⁠Witkoff ​and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, ⁠FT said.

Reuters could not immediately ⁠verify ⁠the report.

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