US floats unfreezing some Russian assets to restart Ukraine peace talks, FT reports
The United States has proposed that European countries unfreeze some Russian sovereign assets immobilised after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and transfer them to a vehicle overseen by Washington in an attempt to revive peace talks, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the matter. European delegates rebuffed the plan, which was pitched by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, FT said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.