Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-ITIA notified of former world number six Monfils retirement

French former world number six Gael ​Monfils has retired from professional tennis at the age of 40, according to the International Tennis ​Integrity Agency. His retirement removes him from the sport's anti-doping protocols and ‌means ​he is no longer eligible to enter tournaments, an ITIA spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday. Monfils has also been added to the agency's official list of retired players.

Lucrative tennis exhibition postponed amid Middle East conflict

The third edition of the Six Kings Slam, a high-stakes men's tennis exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will ‌not go off as scheduled next week amid tensions in the Middle East. The six-player tournament was scheduled for Oct. 21, 22 and 24 and has been moved to Dec. 27-30, according to a statement shared Wednesday on X by Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority.

Sports-FIFA postpones FIFAe Finals in Saudi Arabia following attacks

FIFA and the Saudi Esports Federation have postponed the FIFAe Finals 2026 scheduled to take place in ‌Jeddah from October 16-25, organisers said on Thursday following recent attacks on Saudi Arabia. A strike on Riyadh's international airport on Saturday killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300, with Yemen's Iran-aligned ‌Houthi movement claiming responsibility for the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

Phillies retain Don Mattingly as manager

The Philadelphia Phillies retained Don Mattingly as full-time manager with a two-year deal. Mattingly, 65, guided the Phillies to a 79-55 mark to finish the regular season as interim skipper. The former bench coach inherited a team that started 9-19 under Rob Thomson and advanced to the playoffs, losing to the Atlanta Braves in a National League wild-card series.

Jury returns mixed verdict in Tyreek Hill's battery ⁠case

Free agent ​wideout Tyreek Hill was found liable for two counts ⁠of battery in a mixed verdict at his civil trial in Miami. The jury awarded $500,000 in compensatory damages to his estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro. However, they found the NFL veteran not liable on eight other claims and denied Vaccaro's request for punitive damages.

Packers' ⁠Micah Parsons: If Super Bowl was this week, 'I'm playing'

Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons indicated he is close to returning from a torn ACL and MCL during the latest episode of his podcast. "If the Super Bowl was this week, ​I'm playing in the Super Bowl. But it's just about me making sure I have all the small things fixed first," the All-Pro pass-rusher said on "The Edge."

Patriots open window for ⁠A.J. Brown; Christian Gonzalez also limited in return

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown was a limited participant on Wednesday as the team opened his 21-day practice window. Brown has been sidelined since sustaining a high-ankle sprain during the second half of the Patriots' ⁠13-10 ​loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the teams' season opener on Sept. 9. He went on injured reserve two days later and missed the team's last four games.

Lamar Jackson day-to-day, Ravens hopeful he's ready for Browns

Lamar Jackson was not made available to media for his typical Wednesday afternoon interview session and didn't practice, but signs point to the Ravens having their starting quarterback on the field Sunday against the Browns. "It's definitely ⁠day-to-day," Ravens coach Jesse Minter said Wednesday. "A lot of times those things right when they happen you're not sure. As you gather information, you look at stuff. Again, to Lamar's credit, he's working ⁠his butt off. He's doing everything he can to be ⁠out here. And when he's able to be, he will."

Olivia Miles leads 6-player WNBA All-Rookie Team

Rookie of the Year and MVP runner-up Olivia Miles of the Minnesota Lynx headline the six-player 2026 WNBA All-Rookie Team, announced Wednesday. Miles was joined by No. 1 overall draft pick Azzi Fudd of the Dallas ‌Wings, Seattle Storm guard Flau'Jae Johnson, ‌Chicago Sky guard Sydney Taylor, Toronto Tempo guard Kiki Rice and New York Liberty guard Pauline Astier. ​Rice and Astier tied for fifth in the voting.