Germany's Klingbeil says support for Ukraine comes with reform expectations

​German Finance Minister ‌Lars Klingbeil said ​on Thursday his country's support for Ukraine was clear but came with expectations for ‌political reforms. "Our support for Ukraine is clear. There is no wavering on that. But there are also clear expectations of the Ukrainian government," ‌Klingbeil told reporters on the sidelines of IMF-World Bank meetings in ‌Bangkok. "I think there is room for improvement."

"That is also an expectation because we must repeatedly explain to German citizens why support for Ukraine is so substantial," he ⁠added, ​given cuts ⁠in the German budget. The EU has pledged €45 billion ($50 billion) for Ukraine for 2027, but ⁠the country's needs will be much higher and the EU is scrambling ​to organise financial support from countries such as Norway, Switzerland, ⁠Canada, Japan or Britain.

Klingbeil said he was discussing with international partners how to ⁠ensure ​Ukraine's financing, with commitments from Australia and South Korea during meetings on Thursday in Bangkok. "One has to say that this is ⁠a different kind of commitment from that of us Europeans, who are ⁠geographically much ⁠closer," Klingbeil said. "But both made very clear that their support for Ukraine will continue."