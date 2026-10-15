Albania's Rama says he will not resign over protests

(Adds more details on Rama statement) TIRANA, Oct 15 - Albanian ​Prime Minister Edi Rama told Reuters on ​Thursday he would not resign ‌over ​violent student-led protests that entered a third consecutive day.

Police used water cannon to disperse protesters who smashed windows and damaged property ‌in the capital, prompting parliament to cancel its session. Students protesting at rising education costs and corruption have called for Rama's resignation.

"As for calls for my resignation, governments are changed through democratic elections. ‌We had elections last year, not a revolution," Rama said in written responses to ‌Reuters. "My responsibility is to listen, address legitimate concerns and keep Albania moving forward. The alternative would be a betrayal of the Albanians who gave me a strong mandate to complete negotiations on European Union membership."

Rama said ⁠he would ​be ready to ⁠discuss the rising cost of education, but added: "Attacking institutions, destroying public property and threatening public safety have nothing to ⁠do with the legitimate demands of students." The protests mark the biggest challenge yet to Rama, who ​won a fourth term last year.

The unrest follows months of mostly peaceful demonstrations sparked by ⁠plans to build a luxury resort on Albania's southern coast backed by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, ⁠a ​project that has faced legal challenges. "Corruption must be confronted and, as the EU itself has recently reaffirmed, Albania is tackling it as never before," Rama said.

"Perhaps some forces, ⁠at home and abroad, do not want Albania to succeed as a forerunner for EU membership. ⁠But I will not ⁠allow violence to derail Albania's European future." Along with Montenegro, Albania is currently leading the accession process among Balkan countries and aiming for ‌entry as early ‌as 2028.