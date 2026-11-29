Sweden's Artemis clinched the $2 million ​SailGP championship in Abu Dhabi on ​Sunday, beating Australia's Bonds Flying ‌Roos ​and Spain's Los Gallos in the season-ending Grand Final.

Nathan Outteridge's crew became the first expansion team in SailGP history ‌to win the championship in its debut season, capping a remarkable campaign despite not winning an event final during the regular season. "The team did an absolutely great job. ‌We knew we had to win a race. And it was an absolute ‌ripper," Outteridge said.

"Maybe a little bit unexpected but we absolutely love it." The title marked a remarkable comeback for Outteridge, nicknamed the "wind whisperer" for his ability to excel in light-air conditions.

The 40-year-old, who was ⁠left without ​a SailGP team ⁠last season after leading several campaigns, including Japan's, returned with Artemis this year. Conditions in Abu Dhabi played ⁠to Outteridge's strengths, with light winds causing boats to drop off their foils and creating ​a tactical contest that rewarded precise sailing.

Artemis seized control with a strong ⁠start in the winner-takes-all final, while Tom Slingsby's Bonds Flying Roos, chasing a fourth SailGP title after ⁠a ​dominant season featuring six event victories, were forced wide off the line and spent most of the race pursuing the leaders. Spain's Los Gallos finished second in ⁠the Grand Final, with the Bonds Flying Roos third after being unable to convert ⁠their regular-season dominance ⁠into championship success.

"We will celebrate for a while and then we will get ready for next year in a month or ‌so," Outteridge ‌added.