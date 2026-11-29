The ​UN ‌nuclear watchdog ​cannot demand inspections of Iranian ‌nuclear facilities under threat or attack while refusing to ‌condemn military strikes against ‌them, Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Sunday, ⁠according to ​state ⁠media.

Eslami said all Iranian ⁠nuclear facilities had been ​under the supervision of the ⁠International Atomic Energy Agency, adding ⁠that ​underground sites had been built because ⁠of the threat of attacks by ⁠the ⁠United States and Israel.