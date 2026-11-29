Iran says UN nuclear watchdog must condemn strikes before inspections, state media
The UN nuclear watchdog cannot demand inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities under threat or attack while refusing to condemn military strikes against them, Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Sunday, according to state media.
Eslami said all Iranian nuclear facilities had been under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, adding that underground sites had been built because of the threat of attacks by the United States and Israel.