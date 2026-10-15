Swedish parliament votes against Social Democrats leader as PM, as expected 

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 16:19 IST
Swedish parliament votes against Social Democrats leader as PM, as expected 

​Sweden's ​parliament on Thursday ‌rejected Social ​Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson's bid ‌to form a minority government, as widely expected, extending a ‌period of uncertainty over ‌who will become prime minister after last month's general election.

Four ⁠centre-left ​opposition ⁠parties, which have all said they ⁠favour Andersson as prime ​minister, on September 13 won ⁠a majority of seats in ⁠Sweden's ​parliament, the Riksdag, but do not agree on ⁠who should be part of ⁠a ⁠new government.

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
3
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
4
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI in Investment Advice: Risk Warnings Outnumber Claims of Use in Client Brochures

Hydrogen and Waste Heat Could Help Industrial Parks Cut Costs and Carbon Emissions

Why Palestinian E-Wallet Users Plan to Stay Despite Banking and Cash Disruptions

Albania’s Fiscal Reform Test: Can Fairer Taxes and Smarter Grants Strengthen Local Governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026