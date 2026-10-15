Swedish parliament votes against Social Democrats leader as PM, as expected 

​Sweden's ​parliament on Thursday ‌rejected Social ​Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson's bid ‌to form a minority government, as widely expected, extending a ‌period of uncertainty over ‌who will become prime minister after last month's general election.

Four ⁠centre-left ​opposition ⁠parties, which have all said they ⁠favour Andersson as prime ​minister, on September 13 won ⁠a majority of seats in ⁠Sweden's ​parliament, the Riksdag, but do not agree on ⁠who should be part of ⁠a ⁠new government.