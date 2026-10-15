US Postal Service outlines plans to handle millions of ballots

​The head ​of ‌the US ​Postal Service said Thursday the agency ‌is "absolutely ready" to handle millions of ballots for the Nov. ‌3 mid-term elections that will determine ‌control of the U.S. Congress and other key races.

"Everybody is ⁠engaged ​and ⁠absolutely ready for the next ⁠two weeks," US Postmaster General David ​Steiner told reporters. Earlier this month, ⁠USPS said it would take ⁠a ​series of "extraordinary measures" for the 2026 election ⁠including extending hours at some retail ⁠locations ⁠and expediting handling, extra deliveries, and special pickups ‌of ‌ballots.