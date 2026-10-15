US Postal Service outlines plans to handle millions of ballots
The head of the US Postal Service said Thursday the agency is "absolutely ready" to handle millions of ballots for the Nov. 3 mid-term elections that will determine control of the U.S. Congress and other key races.
"Everybody is engaged and absolutely ready for the next two weeks," US Postmaster General David Steiner told reporters. Earlier this month, USPS said it would take a series of "extraordinary measures" for the 2026 election including extending hours at some retail locations and expediting handling, extra deliveries, and special pickups of ballots.