Russia moves on more European firms ahead of Zelenskiy's appearance at EU summit

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 11:14 IST
Russia moves on more European firms ahead of Zelenskiy's appearance at EU summit

Russia has ​moved to ​place local assets of ‌French, German, ​Swedish and Dutch companies under temporary management, according to ‌a decree by President Vladimir Putin, as EU ties hit a new low over the ‌bloc's support for Ukraine. Thursday's decree listed assets belonging ‌to French flooring maker Tarkett, German packaging maker Menshen, Swedish packaging maker Sverige International Holdings and Dutch packaging ⁠maker Sonoco.

It ​follows ⁠a similar move last month against food giant Nestle and ⁠retailers Auchan and Metro. The Kremlin said ​the measure was a response to EU nations' ⁠role in the war and stressed it was "reversible." The latest ⁠move ​against European companies came ahead of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's appearance at an ⁠EU summit on Friday, amid reports that the United ⁠States ⁠could seek control of some Russian assets frozen in Europe.

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage Is Done

Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage ...

Global
3
US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Fed's Daly says rate hikes likely needed, but not urgently

EXCLUSIVE-Fed's Daly says rate hikes likely needed, but not urgently

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Price of Global Dependence: Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Ambitions Face a Persistent Inflation Threat

Climate-Smart Agriculture Struggles to Reach Ethiopia’s Most Vulnerable Farmers: Here's why

The Missing Half of AI Ethics: Universities Focus on Misconduct While Inclusion Falls Behind

The Digital Economy's Unequal Rewards Expose a Fault Line in Rural Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026