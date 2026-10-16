Russian drones leave 370,000 people without power in Ukraine's Volyn, governor says

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 11:21 IST
Russian drones leave 370,000 people without power in Ukraine's Volyn, governor says

Russian drone ​strikes on ​Ukraine's Volyn region ‌bordering Poland ​left 370,000 people without power, hit an ‌enterprise with foreign investments and injured two people, regional governor Roman Romaniuk said ‌on Telegram. Another five people were ‌injured as drones struck an apartment building in Uman in central Ukraine, the national police ⁠said ​on ⁠Telegram.

Emergency power cuts were introduced in the ⁠Ukrainian capital Kyiv during Russian strikes, private ​energy provider DTEK said on X. Poland, a ⁠member of the European Union and ⁠NATO, ​scrambled fighter jets to protect its airspace during the Russian strikes on ⁠Ukraine, Poland's armed forces said on ⁠X, ⁠adding later that no airspace violation was recorded.

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