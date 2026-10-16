Germany to unveil Nvidia AI agreement next week, government sources say

​Germany ​is set ‌to announce ​a cooperation agreement with US ‌chipmaker Nvidia next week to expand the use of artificial ‌intelligence in German industry, government sources ‌said on Friday, adding the plan will involve partners beyond ⁠Nvidia ​and ⁠be a major contribution to industrial ⁠AI.

Business daily Handelsblatt, which ​first reported on the plan, said ⁠the deal would support physical ⁠AI ​tools for training robots and self-driving vehicles ⁠and help develop powerful AI models ⁠for ⁠industrial use.