Iran's navy says oil tanker detected on fire in Gulf of Oman

Iran's ​navy ​said on ‌Friday that ​it had detected an oil ‌tanker on fire as it attempted to cross a prohibited ‌area east of the Strait ‌of Hormuz in the Gulf of Oman, according to state ⁠media. The ​navy ⁠described the tanker as "violating", saying ⁠it had switched off its ​tracking systems. It gave no ⁠indication of what had caused the ⁠fire.

The ​navy said uncoordinated movements along routes ⁠and in prohibited areas created insecurity ⁠and ⁠posed significant risks to other vessels.