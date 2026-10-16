Iran's navy says oil tanker detected on fire in Gulf of Oman

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 16:36 IST
Iran's navy says oil tanker detected on fire in Gulf of Oman

Iran's ​navy ​said on ‌Friday that ​it had detected an oil ‌tanker on fire as it attempted to cross a prohibited ‌area east of the Strait ‌of Hormuz in the Gulf of Oman, according to state ⁠media. The ​navy ⁠described the tanker as "violating", saying ⁠it had switched off its ​tracking systems. It gave no ⁠indication of what had caused the ⁠fire.

The ​navy said uncoordinated movements along routes ⁠and in prohibited areas created insecurity ⁠and ⁠posed significant risks to other vessels.

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN Warns

Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN W...

Afghanistan
3
Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage Is Done

Lead Is Stealing Children’s Futures: WHO Calls for Action Before the Damage ...

Global
4
US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams to be automatically activated

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Dark Side of Digital Boom: More Platforms, Wider Urban–Rural Income Gaps

Southern Africa’s Economic Expansion Is Amplifying the Energy Demands of Financial Development

High-Protein Nutrition Drinks Could Save Millions in France Elders’ Care Costs

Kerala’s Orchid Rescue: What It Takes to Save Native Plants from Road Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026