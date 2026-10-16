Iran's navy says oil tanker detected on fire in Gulf of Oman
Iran's navy said on Friday that it had detected an oil tanker on fire as it attempted to cross a prohibited area east of the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf of Oman, according to state media. The navy described the tanker as "violating", saying it had switched off its tracking systems. It gave no indication of what had caused the fire.
The navy said uncoordinated movements along routes and in prohibited areas created insecurity and posed significant risks to other vessels.