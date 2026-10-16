Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Starlink services not fully restored, costing lives

​President ​Volodymyr ‌Zelenskiy said the operations ​for SpaceX's satellite ‌communications had improved but had not yet been fully restored, ‌adding that the disruption ‌placed civilian lives at risk because Ukraine depends on ⁠the ​services ⁠to intercept Russian drones.

Zelenskiy added ⁠that European allies had ​sufficient stocks of Patriot missile interceptors ⁠to get Ukraine through ⁠the winter ​and added that Europeans were making "certain ⁠steps" regarding its own track ⁠in ⁠peace negotiations in Russia.