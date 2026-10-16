Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Starlink services not fully restored, costing lives
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the operations for SpaceX's satellite communications had improved but had not yet been fully restored, adding that the disruption placed civilian lives at risk because Ukraine depends on the services to intercept Russian drones.
Zelenskiy added that European allies had sufficient stocks of Patriot missile interceptors to get Ukraine through the winter and added that Europeans were making "certain steps" regarding its own track in peace negotiations in Russia.