UK stocks set for weekly gains as investors seek shelter in defensive sectors

Britain's ‌main stock ​indexes were heading for weekly gains on Friday, as investors sought refuge in defensive sectors from a rout in AI-linked equities globally, while ‌a dip in bond yields boosted risk sentiment ahead of next week's inflation figures.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged 0.08% lower to 10,831.70 points by 10:12 GMT, but was on track for its ‌best week since early April, while the midcap FTSE 250 rose 0.55%.