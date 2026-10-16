UK stocks set for weekly gains as investors seek shelter in defensive sectors

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 16:43 IST
UK stocks set for weekly gains as investors seek shelter in defensive sectors

Britain's ‌main stock ​indexes were heading for weekly gains on Friday, as investors sought refuge in defensive sectors from a rout in AI-linked equities globally, while ‌a dip in bond yields boosted risk sentiment ahead of next week's inflation figures.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged 0.08% lower to 10,831.70 points by 10:12 GMT, but was on track for its ‌best week since early April, while the midcap FTSE 250 rose 0.55%.

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