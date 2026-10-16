UK stocks set for weekly gains as investors seek shelter in defensive sectors
Britain's main stock indexes were heading for weekly gains on Friday, as investors sought refuge in defensive sectors from a rout in AI-linked equities globally, while a dip in bond yields boosted risk sentiment ahead of next week's inflation figures.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged 0.08% lower to 10,831.70 points by 10:12 GMT, but was on track for its best week since early April, while the midcap FTSE 250 rose 0.55%.