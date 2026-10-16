Hungary, Ukraine agree to reset ties, Magyar says
Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Friday he had agreed with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at their meeting in Brussels that it was in both countries' interest to place political and economic relations on a new footing.
Hungary is ready to assist by all possible diplomatic means to reach a ceasefire and lasting peace, and Magyar assured Zelenskiy of full solidarity over the "inhuman Russian agression" against his country, he said in a Facebook post.