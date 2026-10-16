Hungary, Ukraine agree to reset ties, Magyar says

Hungary's ​Prime ‌Minister Peter Magyar ​said on Friday he ‌had agreed with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at their ‌meeting in Brussels that it ‌was in both countries' interest to place political ⁠and economic ​relations ⁠on a new footing.

Hungary is ⁠ready to assist by ​all possible diplomatic means to ⁠reach a ceasefire and ⁠lasting ​peace, and Magyar assured Zelenskiy of full ⁠solidarity over the "inhuman Russian agression" ⁠against ⁠his country, he said in a ‌Facebook ‌post.