Riyadh airport attack: Two injured Indians remain in ICU, says Embassy

Two of the several Indian nationals injured during the October 10 attack targeting Riyadh airport continue to receive treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated on Friday. The update additionally noted that one further Indian citizen is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU), with three others recovering in a normal ward. The latest status update was communicated via a fresh advisory issued by the Embassy, which highlighted that Riyadh's international airport remains closed to flight operations. Meanwhile, airports in Dammam, Jeddah and Medina remain operational, though certain disruptions persist.

Stating precautionary measures, the advisory noted, "In view of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals should continue following instructions by local authorities, stay indoors in case of an aerial attack, and refrain from filming, publishing or sharing any information, photos or videos related to the ongoing events." According to the Embassy, Indian carriers have extended the suspension of flights to and from Saudi Arabia. Specifically, Air India and Air India Express have suspended operations across all routes until October 20, whereas IndiGo has halted services until October 24. Furthermore, Akasa Air has suspended its flights to Riyadh until October 24 and to Jeddah until October 21.

Conversely, Saudia maintains scheduled flight operations to Indian destinations from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina. Meanwhile, Flynas operates scheduled flights along the Dammam-Lucknow sector, and Flyadeal has announced the introduction of Dammam-Mumbai flights scheduled for October 17-18. For Indian nationals seeking urgent departure, the Embassy suggested considering transit routes through Bahrain, Kuwait or Qatar, subject to obtaining the requisite visas.

Addressing prospective travellers, the advisory stated, "Indian nationals planning to travel to Saudi Arabia, including for Umrah, are advised to take into account the ongoing disruptions at Saudi airports and the possibility of flight cancellations, which may result in extended stays." Earlier on Thursday, India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul, delivered a video message to the Indian community following the recent attacks, conveying India's condemnation of attacks on civilian facilities and infrastructure within the country.

He mentioned that the Embassy had established dedicated helplines to assist Umrah pilgrims encountering difficulties, while cautioning individuals planning journeys to Saudi Arabia from India to account for potential disruptions. Ambassador Vipul stated, "In the current situation, all of us have to remain calm and alert. Especially in case of an aerial attack, we have to remain indoors," adding that distributing any photographs or videos concerning the attacks violated Saudi law and risked legal complications. (ANI)