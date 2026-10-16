Meta employees said Lula's accounts were hindered during Brazil election, Folha reports

​Employees ‌at Meta acknowledged ​in internal communications that ‌the Instagram accounts of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula ‌da Silva were negatively ‌affected by restrictions during the country's election, newspaper Folha ⁠de ​S.Paulo ⁠reported on Friday, citing messages it ⁠reviewed. The messages also acknowledged ​that the platform recommended the ⁠profile of challenger Flavio ⁠Bolsonaro, ​as well as his WhatsApp channel, ⁠according to the report.

Meta did ⁠not ⁠immediately respond to a request for ‌comment.