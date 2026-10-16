QUOTES-'A good day for motorists and for jobs': Reactions to Germany-France car deal

France and Germany have struck a deal on cars to water down EU-wide CO2 emission targets for 2035 and open the door for Britain to be ​treated as a trusted partner under the EU's "Made in EU" rules, the two countries said on Friday.

Below are some comments on the ​deal: FRIEDRICH MERZ, CHANCELLOR OF GERMANY ON X:

"A good day for motorists and for jobs ‌in ​Germany, France and Europe. @EmmanuelMacron and I have agreed on a package covering freedom of choice, technology openness and the safeguarding of climate targets. This sends a pro-investment signal to the industry." LARS KLINGBEIL, GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER:

"We have made the right decisions for the hundreds of thousands of employees and the sites of the German automotive industry. We have ensured that domestic production will be strengthened. That means: more 'made in Germany' and 'made in Europe.' We do not ‌want Germany to merely assemble components from Asia, but rather to have key components developed and produced here." "Now it is the economy's turn. Our expectation is very clear: automobile manufacturers have a responsibility to invest in the future of German sites and to secure jobs."

SWANTJE MICHAELSEN, GERMAN GREENS MP SPECIALISING IN TRANSPORT POLICY: "The federal government is holding back the German automotive industry instead of supporting it. It is not the end of the internal combustion engine that is outdated, but the chancellor's assumptions. He is negotiating the future of the auto industry without taking current market trends sufficiently into account and, apparently, without consulting ‌his coalition partner."

"Anyone who weakens the 2035 targets now creates new uncertainty and jeopardizes the competitiveness of the German auto industry. Anyone who slows down electric mobility today risks falling behind tomorrow. Germany must shape this transformation instead of holding it back." OLAF LIES, PREMIER OF GERMAN STATE ‌LOWER SAXONY, WHICH IS SECOND-LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN VOLKSWAGEN

"The agreement between Chancellor Merz and President Macron sends a strong signal to the automotive industry in Europe, and it is encouragingly clear-cut. For us, one thing is key: it secures jobs—at manufacturers, among suppliers, and at our plants in Lower Saxony. At the same time, it strengthens future markets such as batteries and green steel, which are already emerging today, particularly in Salzgitter." "And a second point is important to us: We are strengthening "Made in Europe." If government subsidies and public contracts are linked to European value creation in the future, production and value creation will remain right here with us. With a 90 percent reduction in CO₂ emissions without an obligation to offset, the 2035 ⁠target also becomes ​realistic."

TOYOTA'S EUROPEAN DIVISION: "We welcome any discussion on the inclusion of the UK ⁠but we would like to see this deal expanded to other trusted partners — such as Turkey and Japan — whose continued close collaboration can support European competitiveness in the automotive industry. Critical future investment considerations, like the current battery production study, would benefit from wider inclusion."

ANNA KRAJINSKA, SENIOR DIRECTOR FOR VEHICLES AND INDUSTRIAL TRANSFORMATION AT T&E: "Germany and France are making a historic mistake. ⁠German and French political leaders claim they are acting to save jobs, but this may well be the deal that buries Europe's auto industry."

"Europe needs to rapidly cut its dependence on imported oil, deliver affordable EVs and give industry a clear reason to invest in electric cars and their supply chains. This is crucial for delivering good ​quality jobs for Europeans." "Yet this agreement drastically slows down EV sales and takes the teeth out of the Industrial Accelerator Act. The car CO2 standards and the IAA are the last chance to halt the decline of Europe’s auto manufacturing. With this agreement, ⁠it is impossible to see how this will be achieved."

FRANCOIS PROVOST, RENAULT CEO: "Obviously, the UK should be part of the IAA because it is part of Europe's automotive ecosystem."

"The two automotive industrial policies (of the EU and UK) should be consistent." "If there is no limit on Chinese imports then I cannot match their cost competitiveness, which is between 30% to 40%."

VOLKSWAGEN AG "The ⁠joint ​position adopted by Germany and France on the Automotive Package sends a strong signal about Europe and its capacity to take action. The proposal from Berlin and Paris is a major coup. In doing so, both governments are living up to their responsibility for the future of their automotive industries."

"Although we still need to analyse the agreements in detail, it is already clear that France and Germany are proposing some sensible flexibilities in the CO₂ fleet regulation. These will help the automotive industry to make its contribution to climate protection without jeopardising its competitiveness." "The ‘Made in Europe’ proposals from both ⁠governments have our full support. They provide a clear incentive for production and investment in Europe. We also welcome the fact that France and Germany are placing a clear focus on the 27 Member States of the European Union and, in addition, are setting out a path ⁠for the UK to join the common strategy."

"The Franco-German compromise, championed by Chancellor Merz ⁠and President Macron, provides an excellent basis for adopting the reformed CO₂ fleet regulation and ‘Made in Europe’ criteria in the coming weeks. This would create clarity and confidence in Europe as an industrial hub." STELLANTIS

"We welcome the France-Germany agreement as an important step toward finalizing the European automotive package. Together with the discussions underway at the European Parliament and the positions previously expressed by several Member States, we believe it can help to bring ‌the process to a rapid conclusion, providing our industry ‌with flexibilities and the clarity it needs so we can focus on what we do best: innovating and delivering for our customers.”