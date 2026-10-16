DIARY-Political and General News Events from October 16

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FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 ABU DHABI – Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrived in Abu Dhabi on a three-day visit to the UAE (Final Day)

BANGKOK – ‌Indian Finance Minister ​Nirmala Sitharaman embarks on five-day visit to Bangkok for IMF-World Bank meetings (To Oct. 18) BRUSSELS/PARIS - Funakoshi Takehiro, Japan's Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, will travel to Brussels, Kingdom of Belgium, and Paris, French Republic (To Oct. 17)

BEIJING - Deputy prime minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has arrived in China for a five-day working visit to Beijing and Tianjin, China, to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation across key sectors (Final Day) BEIJING - President of the Republic of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko will pay a state visit to China (To Oct. 17)

BANGKOK - Swiss President Guy Parmelin and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will make official visits to Thailand during the 2026 IMF-World Bank meetings.(To Oct. 18) BANGKOK - ‌Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Annual meetings. (To Oct 18)

BRUSSELS - European Council (Final Day) ZAGREB - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman in Zagreb to discuss bilateral relations, trade, and current international issues

BANGKOK - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva joins US Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh for a conversation on the forces reshaping the global economy - 0330 GMT BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel appear before the press after their meeting in Berlin - 1230 GMT

CZECH REPUBLIC - Czech Senate Election (Second round) BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia - Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar hosts the presidents of sixteen EU countries for an informal Arraiolos Group meeting at Brdo pri Kranju to discuss the European Union's future, security, and global role

SUCRE - The President of Chile José Antonio Kast will visit Bolivia GLOBAL - World Food Day

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

MUMBAI, India - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Mumbai and Jamnagar (To Oct. 22) GLOBAL - International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18

LUANDA - Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is visiting Angola for the inaugural Bi-National Commission meeting aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation between the neighbouring countries. (To Oct. 20) JERUSALEM – 15th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit ‌after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 19

HONG KONG, People's Republic of China - APEC Finance Ministerial Meeting (To Oct. 21) COPENHAGEN - Vietnamese President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, will make a state visit to Denmark (To Oct 21)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20

MOSCOW - China's Prime Minister Li Qiang to visit Russia (To Oct. 22) WINDSOR, England - Oman's Haitham bin Tariq visits United Kingdom to headline a three-day state visit hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla (To Oct 22)

TRIPOLI – 15th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21 ANKARA - Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney will travel to Ankara and Istanbul. (To Oct. 23)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

BRUSSELS - EU leaders, including Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa are set to meet in Brussels Vietnam's top ⁠leader To Lam. BRUSSELS - EU Informal ​meeting of trade ministers. (To Oct 23)

SAUDI ARABIA – 15th death anniversary of Sultan bin Abdulaziz, who served as crown prince ⁠of the Kingdom from 2005 until his demise in 2011. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23 LIBYA – 15th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation.

VAN, Turkey – 15th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24 RIYADH - EU-Gulf Cooperation Council summit

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25

SERBIA - Serbian National Assembly Election BRAZIL - Brazilian Presidency Election (Second round)

SOFIA - Bulgaria holds a presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 TOKYO - Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to visit Japan for a four-day official trip. (Oct. ⁠29)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27

HELSINKI - Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo hosts Nordic prime ministers and the leaders of the Nordic autonomous territories in Helsinki on the sidelines of the Nordic Council session. Discussions will focus on protecting children and young people online, as well as strengthening Nordic cooperation and security - 0815 GMT HELSINKI - Finnish President Alexander Stubb will address the Nordic Council and hold a discussion with council members on how changes in the international environment affect Nordic security and preparedness - 1250 GMT

ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset Election - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28 EL SALVADOR - Peru's ​President Keiko Fujimori is scheduled to travel to El Salvador from Oct 28 to Oct 31 at the invitation of her right-wing counterpart, Nayib Bukele ( To Oct 31)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

SAN SALVADOR - Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori will be on an official visit to meet with El Salvador President Bukele and members of his cabinet to talk about security policies MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers hold an annual meeting ⁠with dialogue partners, dubbed as ADMM-Plus

OTTAWA - EU-Canada summit (To Oct 30) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 ATLANTA, United States - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosts a G20 foreign ministers' meeting (To Oct 31)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1

LONDON - Seven OPEC+ ministers meet on Sunday to set their output policy for December - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2 DUBLIN - Irish Finance Minister Simon Harris, EU Financial Services Commissioner Maria Luisa Albuquerque and Evelien Witlox, the ECB's Director of the Digital Euro also speak at Irish central bank conference

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS - Northern Mariana Islands Governor Election AMERICAN SAMOA - American Samoan House of Representatives Election

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS - Northern Mariana Islands House ⁠of Representatives ​Election NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS - Northern Mariana Islands Senate Election

Guam - Guamanian Legislature election Guam - Guamanian Governor election

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

BRATISLAVA - Slovakia will host a summit of the presidents of the Visegrad Four (V4) countries - Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also attend the talks taking place (To Nov. 5) TEHRAN – 47th anniversary of U.S. embassy takeover. In 1979 Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

MADRID - Presidents, heads of state gather in Madrid for the Iberoamerican Summit. (To Nov 05) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6 GLOBAL - International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand holds a general election MONTEVIDEO - Pope Leo visits Uruguay (To Nov 08)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8

BUENOS AIRES - Pope Leo embarks on an official visit to Argentina (To Nov 11). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting

BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER ⁠11 LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov 17)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 YANGON, Myanmar – 16th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, From House Arrest.

MANILA - Leaders of ASEAN countries hold annual meetings in Manila (To Nov 15). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14 GLOBAL - World Diabetes Day.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

CABO VERDE - Cabo Verdean Presidency Election GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day

GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 ST. JOHN, ⁠Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for Tolerance

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day VUKOVAR, Croatia – 35th Anniversary of Vukovar Massacre

SHENZHEN, ⁠China - Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead a Russian delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen. (To Nov 19)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29

SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election

Switzerland – Referendum Election TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters ‌angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions.

LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial ‌meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5 GAMBIA, THE - Gambian Presidency Election

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that ​Reuters will file a story based on the event.

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