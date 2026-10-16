Anarchic politics vs democratic right: BJP unites against 'Regime Change' comments as opposition pushes back

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a coordinated attack on the Congress and opposition-linked activists over the "regime change" controversy on Friday, accusing them of trying to destabilise the Modi government through street protests and Bangladesh-style instability rather than through elections. The opposition hit back, defending its democratic right to challenge the ruling government through peaceful protests and elections.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary, Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among the leaders who criticised the opposition over the remarks. BJP spokespersons Pradeep Bhandari and Sambit Patra also joined the attack. The controversy erupted after senior advocate Prashant Bhushan described the ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a “fight for regime change”, while All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora referred to the Gen Z movement in Bangladesh. The BJP has interpreted these remarks as evidence of an attempt to bring down the Narendra Modi government outside the electoral process, an allegation rejected by the opposition.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the Congress and its allies of attempting to replicate a Bangladesh-style political upheaval in India, alleging that the protests were aimed at creating unrest rather than addressing electoral reforms. Speaking in Lucknow, Singh said the agitation was not genuinely about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls or the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, but about using young people to pursue a political agenda.

“Attempts are being made to turn the country's youth into pawns of anarchic politics. Regime change is being pursued on the lines of Bangladesh,” Singh said. He also targeted Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leader of pursuing what he described as the politics of disruption and urging the opposition to respect the mandate delivered in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Singh further argued that democratic institutions should not be weakened through street mobilisation and alleged that the opposition was attempting to exploit public grievances to regain power. BJP national president Nitin Nabin accused opposition leaders of attempting to destabilise the country and alleged that their remarks on regime change pointed towards collusion with foreign powers.

Nabin said that political power in a democracy is established through the mandate of the people and not through attempts to create instability. He argued that the opposition's use of the phrase “regime change” had exposed what he described as its real political agenda. Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary also attacked Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leader of resorting to chaos after electoral setbacks.

Chaudhary said the Congress risked damaging itself and the broader INDIA bloc by pursuing what he described as an agenda of disruption. “Congress will sink itself, drag India down with it too,” Chaudhary said, while criticising Rahul Gandhi over the regime-change controversy.

Chaudhary argued that a change of government should take place through elections and accused the opposition of encouraging unrest instead of seeking public support through democratic means. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said the use of the term “regime change” suggested an attempt to remove an elected government through means other than elections.

He argued that a change of government through the democratic process was fundamentally different from what he described as attempts to topple a government through conspiracies or violent conflict. “We wish to clarify: a change of government through elections is a democratic process, whereas ‘regime change’ refers to an attempt to topple a government through conspiracies and violent conflict,” Trivedi said.

Referring to the demonstrations at Connaught Place in Delhi, the BJP MP questioned the turnout and alleged that the protest had failed to draw substantial public participation. Trivedi also questioned the choice of location, noting that central Delhi was a major commercial hub during the festive season. He asked whether staging demonstrations in the area could disrupt economic activity.

He further alleged that a movement which had earlier focused on reforms in examination systems and entrance tests was now being used to pursue a wider political objective. BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan also targeted Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress leader was using student grievances as a cover for efforts to destabilise the country's political system.

In a post on X, Pradhan said the “true character” of protests launched in the name of national interest, systemic reform and students' welfare had been exposed by the regime-change remarks. He maintained that political power could only be changed through democratic processes and accused the Congress of questioning constitutional institutions when electoral outcomes did not favour it.

Pradhan also criticised Gandhi for allegedly disrespecting the people's mandate and attempting to create distrust in democratic institutions for political gain. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also criticised the opposition over the remarks, alleging that the movement was aimed at securing power by provoking students and farmers, spreading divisions and undermining public confidence in institutions.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said the regime-change remarks had exposed what he described as the real objective behind the protests. He accused the organisers of spreading anarchy under the cover of a movement. BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also targeted Rahul Gandhi over Bora's remarks about Bangladesh's youth-led movement and Bhushan's comments on regime change.

“This is an open admission of regime change. Rahul Gandhi and Co. are a threat to Indian democracy!” Bhandari said in a post on X. BJP MP Sambit Patra, meanwhile, criticised YouTuber Dhruv Rathee over remarks concerning the Army and police, broadening the BJP's attack to include other public figures whom the party accused of undermining national institutions.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera rejected the BJP's allegations and maintained that the opposition's objective was to change the government through elections. Responding to Singh's remarks, Khera mocked the Defence Minister and questioned why the BJP was treating the phrase “regime change” as evidence of a conspiracy.

“Changing the regime through elections is precisely the Opposition's goal; what else would our purpose be?” Khera said, according to reports. Khera cited the change of government following the Emergency in 1977 as an example of a democratic transition and accused the BJP of being uncomfortable with opposition-led movements.

The Congress has maintained that challenging an elected government through peaceful protests and seeking to replace it at the ballot box are legitimate democratic activities. The BJP, however, has argued that the references to Bangladesh and the language used by some protest organisers indicate a broader effort to create political unrest. (ANI)