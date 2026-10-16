UK police assess Palestine Action post by national security adviser's wife

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 16-10-2026 21:55 IST
UK police assess Palestine Action post by national security adviser's wife

British police said on Friday they ​were assessing a social media post ​after the wife of National ‌Security Adviser ​Jonathan Powell appeared to express support for Palestine Action, a pro-Palestinian group banned as a terrorist organisation. Journalist and author ‌Sarah Helm, who is married to Powell, responded on X to a post about the Irish novelist Sally Rooney, who this week announced her books would no longer ‌be sold in Britain over her plans to use her royalties to support ‌Palestine Action.

Helm said in the post: "God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action." In response, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the post is "being assessed to determine whether any further police investigation may be ⁠required".

Palestine Action ​was proscribed under ⁠terrorism laws last year, so expressing support for the group constitutes a criminal offence. Asked for comment, a ⁠government spokeswoman said: "These views are held by an individual who does not represent the government in ​any capacity."

Palestine Action has carried out protests including vandalism in support of Palestinian ⁠causes, and denies that this amounts to terrorism. Four members of the group were jailed in June ⁠over ​a 2024 raid on a factory operated by Israeli defence firm Elbit which caused more than £1 million of damage. Amnesty International says more than 3,500 people ⁠have been arrested in Britain for alleged support of Palestine Action since it was banned ⁠last year, many ⁠of them for holding up placards.

Palestine Action challenged the government's decision to ban the group, but the Court of Appeal ruled ‌in June ‌that the proscription was lawful.

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