France will not be intimidated by violence, PM Lecornu says after protests
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Saturday that France would not be "intimidated" by violence after tens of thousands of people protested against rising costs and declining public services, months before a presidential election. "To those who clearly want to use this violence as a 'warm-up' before the presidential election, I say clearly: We will not let ourselves be intimidated. No one will impose their political agenda through violence," he wrote in a post on X.
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