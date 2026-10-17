France will not be intimidated by violence, PM Lecornu says after protests

​Prime ​Minister Sebastien Lecornu ‌said on ​Saturday that France would ‌not be "intimidated" by violence after tens of thousands of people protested ‌against rising costs and declining ‌public services, months before a presidential election. "To those who clearly ⁠want ​to ⁠use this violence as a 'warm-up' ⁠before the presidential election, I ​say clearly: We will not let ⁠ourselves be intimidated. No ⁠one ​will impose their political agenda through violence," he ⁠wrote in a post on ⁠X.

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