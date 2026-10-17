Explosion at Iraqi paramilitary alliance base kills one member, sources say

‌An explosion ​at the Popular Mobilisation Forces headquarters ‌in Baghdad killed one member of the Iraqi paramilitary group and wounded ‌four others, according to a security ‌and a medical source.

The group said a stockpile of obsolete ammunition ⁠had exploded, ​injuring ⁠five people and causing a fire, ⁠which has since been brought under ​control. The PMF, known in Arabic ⁠as Hashd al-Shaabi, is an umbrella group ⁠of ​mostly Shi'ite paramilitary factions that has been formally integrated ⁠into Iraq's state security forces and includes ⁠several ⁠groups aligned with Iran.