Explosion at Iraqi paramilitary alliance base kills one member, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 22:00 IST
Explosion at Iraqi paramilitary alliance base kills one member, sources say

‌An explosion ​at the Popular Mobilisation Forces headquarters ‌in Baghdad killed one member of the Iraqi paramilitary group and wounded ‌four others, according to a security ‌and a medical source.

The group said a stockpile of obsolete ammunition ⁠had exploded, ​injuring ⁠five people and causing a fire, ⁠which has since been brought under ​control. The PMF, known in Arabic ⁠as Hashd al-Shaabi, is an umbrella group ⁠of ​mostly Shi'ite paramilitary factions that has been formally integrated ⁠into Iraq's state security forces and includes ⁠several ⁠groups aligned with Iran.

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