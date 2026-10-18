Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Injured Swiatek goes ​down fighting in Wuhan Open semi-final

A left-leg injury derailed ​Iga Swiatek as she went down fighting ‌to ​Polish compatriot and childhood friend Maja Chwalinska 7-5 6-1 in the Wuhan Open semi-finals on Saturday. French Open runner-up Chwalinska, who was Swiatek's junior doubles partner, will ‌face Sonay Kartal in the final after the Briton beat Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(9) 7-6(5) in the first semi-final.

Boxing-Figueroa loses WBA featherweight title after missing weight

American Brandon Figueroa has been stripped of his WBA featherweight title after hitting the scales ‌1.4 pounds over the 126-pound weight limit for Saturday's fight against Tomoki Kameda of Japan, organisers said on ‌Friday. Kameda, 35, will be able to clinch the vacant title if he wins the fight, which will go ahead as scheduled in Las Vegas.

Baseball-Experts divided on whether Dodgers' sweep shifts MLB salary cap fight

Experts are divided over whether the Los Angeles Dodgers' sweep by the Milwaukee ⁠Brewers ​in the National League Championship Series ⁠will affect Major League Baseball's labor talks, where owners are pushing for a salary cap that players oppose. The big-spending Dodgers were thoroughly ⁠outplayed by the relentless Brewers, who rank 19th in payroll out of the league's 30 clubs. Milwaukee will return to the ​World Series for the first time in 44 years after vanquishing the two-time defending champions.

Two killed, including 6-year-old, ⁠when truck drives through Kansas youth soccer game, police say

A truck drove into a youth soccer game in Wichita, Kansas, leaving a six-year-old ⁠boy ​and a 35-year-old man dead, and 10 others hospitalized with traumatic injuries, police said on Saturday. The injuries ranged from minor to severe, but none appear to be life threatening, Wichita police Captain Aaron Moses said at a ⁠news conference. The two people killed were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Boxing-Figueroa withdraws from Kameda fight ⁠due to illness after losing ⁠WBA featherweight title

Brandon Figueroa withdrew from his fight against Tomoki Kameda on Saturday, a day after he was stripped of his WBA featherweight title for failing to make ‌weight. On Friday, Figueroa lost ‌his title after hitting the scales at 1.4 pounds over ​the 126-pound weight limit.