Lithuania tells residents to go to shelters after detecting a flying object

​Lithuania ​told residents ‌in central and ​northern parts of the ‌country to go to shelters on Sunday morning due to ‌an unrecognized flying object, ‌its army and national crisis management centre said. NATO air police ⁠fighters ​were ⁠summoned to the area and Kaunas ⁠airport was closed for about ​an hour after the "red" ⁠air warning was announced, the centre ⁠said.

Northern ​neighbour Latvia has issued a "yellow" air warning in ⁠some regions bordering Lithuania, citing ⁠a "possible ⁠threat", its army said.