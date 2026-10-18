Lithuania tells residents to go to shelters after detecting a flying object
Lithuania told residents in central and northern parts of the country to go to shelters on Sunday morning due to an unrecognized flying object, its army and national crisis management centre said. NATO air police fighters were summoned to the area and Kaunas airport was closed for about an hour after the "red" air warning was announced, the centre said.
Northern neighbour Latvia has issued a "yellow" air warning in some regions bordering Lithuania, citing a "possible threat", its army said.