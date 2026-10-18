European countries including Norway, Switzerland sign free trade agreement with Vietnam

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 18-10-2026 10:09 IST
European countries including Norway, Switzerland sign free trade agreement with Vietnam

Norway, ​and ​other nations ‌of European Free ​Trade Association, including Iceland, ‌Liechtenstein, and Switzerland have signed a free trade agreement with ‌Vietnam, the Norwegian government said ‌on Sunday. Around half of Norway's exports to Vietnam will ⁠be tariff-free ​when ⁠the agreement enters into force, ⁠with more than 98% to be ​tariff-free within seven years, ⁠the government said in a statement.

Vietnam ⁠and ​the EFTA bloc concluded negotiations in July after ⁠years of talks that were ⁠first ⁠launched in 2012.

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