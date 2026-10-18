European countries including Norway, Switzerland sign free trade agreement with Vietnam
Norway, and other nations of European Free Trade Association, including Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland have signed a free trade agreement with Vietnam, the Norwegian government said on Sunday. Around half of Norway's exports to Vietnam will be tariff-free when the agreement enters into force, with more than 98% to be tariff-free within seven years, the government said in a statement.
Vietnam and the EFTA bloc concluded negotiations in July after years of talks that were first launched in 2012.