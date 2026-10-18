Vietnam signs free-trade pact with European countries including Norway, Switzerland

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2026 10:58 IST
Vietnam signs free-trade pact with European countries including Norway, Switzerland

Norway, ​Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein ‌have signed ​a free-trade agreement with Vietnam, the governments of Norway and ‌Vietnam announced on Sunday.

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