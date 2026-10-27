Pakistani forces accused of abusing women, children during raids in Balochistan’s Kech district

Pakistani security forces have faced allegations of assaulting women and children, confiscating valuables and mistreating family members during separate raids on residential properties in Gomazi and Sarnkan in Balochistan’s Kech district. The incidents have raised further concerns over alleged abuses during security operations in the region, as reported by The Balochistan Post. According to The Balochistan Post, security personnel conducted overnight raids on several houses in Gomazi, located in the Tump tehsil of Kech district. During the operation, women were allegedly subjected to physical assault, while residents claimed that personnel seized mobile phones and other valuable belongings.

No arrests or casualties were reported in connection with the raid. In a separate incident in Sarnkan, Pakistani forces reportedly raided and searched the family residence of Adnan Baloch and Adham Baloch, two brothers who have allegedly been forcibly disappeared. Sources claimed that women and children faced physical violence and mistreatment during questioning, while security personnel allegedly confiscated mobile phones from the household. Adham Baloch was allegedly taken from his residence during the night of October 19-20 by an armed group that local sources described as being backed by the state. His whereabouts have reportedly remained unknown since the incident.

His younger brother, Adnan Baloch, was detained by Pakistani security personnel at Heerabad Hotel on August 19, 2026. He has also remained missing since his reported detention, according to the sources. The two brothers are sons of Muhammad Ibrahim. Their family has reportedly faced repeated security-related incidents even before the brothers went missing, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post. Sources alleged that state personnel had targeted the family’s residence with hand grenades on three separate occasions before their disappearances. Pakistani authorities had not released an official statement addressing the alleged raids, claims of violence against family members or the reported enforced disappearances of Adnan and Adham Baloch, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)